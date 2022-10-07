Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is Boston Trust Walden Corp’s 9th Largest Position

Boston Trust Walden Corp cut its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 694,804 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,327 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 1.3% of Boston Trust Walden Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $136,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 1,400.0% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho cut their target price on Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Visa from $291.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Visa Stock Performance

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at $27,699,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $185.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $350.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.83 and a 1-year high of $236.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $200.24 and its 200 day moving average is $205.35.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 51.99%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.12%.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.