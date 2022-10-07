Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Financial Connections Group Inc.

Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 884 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,031,301 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,962,374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440,030 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Visa by 33.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,222,170 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,928,211,000 after acquiring an additional 5,527,427 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 13.1% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,993,382 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,881,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,092 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Visa by 1.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,702,552 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,817,044,000 after acquiring an additional 225,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $2,740,577,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $185.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.35. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $174.83 and a one year high of $236.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.24. Visa had a net margin of 51.99% and a return on equity of 46.39%. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. On average, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.12%.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at $33,277,301.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at $33,277,301.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on V. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $291.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.28.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

