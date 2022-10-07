Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Cottage Street Advisors LLC

Cottage Street Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,201 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 3.0% of Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of V. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Stansberry Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Visa by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 27,010 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,853,000 after purchasing an additional 4,372 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Visa by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 124,496 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $26,979,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd increased its stake in Visa by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd now owns 200,000 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $43,342,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SFG Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,451,000. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $185.59 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.83 and a twelve month high of $236.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $200.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.35.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.24. Visa had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 51.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.12%.

V has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Visa from $291.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.28.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

