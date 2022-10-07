Vivid Coin Trading Up 167.9% Over Last 7 Days (VIVID)

Vivid Coin (VIVID) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. One Vivid Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0110 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular exchanges. Vivid Coin has a total market capitalization of $85,025.43 and $3.00 worth of Vivid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Vivid Coin has traded 167.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003263 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010871 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009303 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Vivid Coin Coin Profile

Vivid Coin’s total supply is 7,910,746 coins and its circulating supply is 7,697,539 coins. Vivid Coin’s official website is vividcoin.app. The official message board for Vivid Coin is vividcoin.app/index.php/category/media. The Reddit community for Vivid Coin is https://reddit.com/r/vividtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vivid Coin’s official Twitter account is @vividplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Vivid Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vivid Coin (VIVID) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate VIVID through the process of mining. Vivid Coin has a current supply of 7,910,746.172528 with 7,697,539.172528 in circulation. The last known price of Vivid Coin is 0.01126446 USD and is down -1.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vividcoin.app/.”

