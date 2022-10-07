Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) Given a GBX 122 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 122 ($1.47) price objective on Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

VOD has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 165 ($1.99) target price on Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 135 ($1.63) target price on Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 160 ($1.93) to GBX 150 ($1.81) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 255 ($3.08) to GBX 215 ($2.60) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 140 ($1.69) target price on Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 150.45 ($1.82).

Shares of Vodafone Group Public stock opened at GBX 101.60 ($1.23) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £28.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,693.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 113.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 121.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.82. Vodafone Group Public has a 12 month low of GBX 99.59 ($1.20) and a 12 month high of GBX 141.60 ($1.71).

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

