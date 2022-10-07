Vulkania Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $8,067.00 (VLK)

Vulkania (VLK) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. In the last seven days, Vulkania has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Vulkania has a market capitalization of $515,306.91 and approximately $8,067.00 worth of Vulkania was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vulkania token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0253 or 0.00000130 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Vulkania alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003287 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010882 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009376 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Vulkania Token Profile

Vulkania’s genesis date was April 24th, 2021. Vulkania’s total supply is 38,767,521 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,351,814 tokens. Vulkania’s official website is www.vulkania.io. Vulkania’s official Twitter account is @vulkaniaapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Vulkania Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulkania (VLK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Vulkania has a current supply of 38,767,521 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Vulkania is 0.03027304 USD and is down -24.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $9,404.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.vulkania.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulkania directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulkania should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vulkania using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vulkania Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vulkania and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.