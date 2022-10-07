Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.
WBA has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.69.
Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Down 2.7 %
NASDAQ WBA opened at $32.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.87 billion, a PE ratio of 5.20, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.65. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 1 year low of $31.23 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.20 and its 200 day moving average is $40.22.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walgreens Boots Alliance
Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile
Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA)
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
- Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
- Box Inc. Stock on Track to Become a Q4 Winner
- Addentax Price Swings Give Reason To Wait
- Will WWE Shares Wrestle Their Way Higher or Will They Tap Out?
Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.