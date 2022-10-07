Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

WBA has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.69.

NASDAQ WBA opened at $32.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.87 billion, a PE ratio of 5.20, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.65. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 1 year low of $31.23 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.20 and its 200 day moving average is $40.22.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,751,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,585,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719,081 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,278,504 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,905,555,000 after purchasing an additional 456,282 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,124,025 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $408,481,000 after acquiring an additional 601,844 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,170,451 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $321,022,000 after acquiring an additional 323,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $371,684,000. 57.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

