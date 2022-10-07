Walker Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 13,950 Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,950 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TXRH. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 319.5% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 344 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 578 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,187 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TXRH shares. Wedbush reduced their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $91.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.00.

Shares of TXRH opened at $88.98 on Friday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.58 and a 52 week high of $96.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.02.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 6.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 50.27%.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.59, for a total transaction of $173,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,850 shares in the company, valued at $5,528,771.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Texas Roadhouse news, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 1,357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total transaction of $128,046.52. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $283,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.59, for a total value of $173,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,528,771.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,922 shares of company stock worth $1,739,455. 4.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

