Walker Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 5,208 Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 5,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,964,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,989,404,000 after acquiring an additional 326,891 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,555,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,637,608,000 after acquiring an additional 259,383 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,566,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $391,600,000 after acquiring an additional 139,061 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth about $416,266,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,287,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $321,806,000 after acquiring an additional 342,982 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $238.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $216.24 and a 52-week high of $316.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $252.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $245.20. The company has a market capitalization of $52.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.79.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.01. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on APD shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $321.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $257.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $251.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.25.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

