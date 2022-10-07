Walker Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Walker Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 6,096.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 355,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350,159 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $18,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 5,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,675,000 after purchasing an additional 8,694 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its stake in Pfizer by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 8,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares during the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 7,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $43.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.80. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.94 and a 12 month high of $61.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.29. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The business had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. UBS Group set a $59.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.