Walker Asset Management LLC Makes New $1.26 Million Investment in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 15,500 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,957,187 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,164,852,000 after purchasing an additional 939,313 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,240,802 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $517,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,350 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,898,164 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $350,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,751 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,348,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,843,144 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $165,698,000 after purchasing an additional 78,298 shares during the period. 83.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Fox Advisors lowered Seagate Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Seagate Technology from $83.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Benchmark lowered Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Seagate Technology from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.48.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

STX stock opened at $55.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59, a P/E/G ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.79 and a 200-day moving average of $77.19. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $53.04 and a 12-month high of $117.67.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 412.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.15%.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

