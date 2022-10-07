Walker Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 26,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,731,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 20,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 175.9% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 6,974 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 30,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 289,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,377,000 after acquiring an additional 41,438 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.86.

NYSE:DD opened at $53.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.71. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.52 and a fifty-two week high of $85.16.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 7.54%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

