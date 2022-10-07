Walker Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 28,725 The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 28,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 149.9% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. TheStreet downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Mizuho began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $127,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 266,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,747,883.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, VP Vince Garlati sold 19,938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $766,217.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 94,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,644,816.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $127,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 266,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,747,883.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 53,438 shares of company stock valued at $2,044,977 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock opened at $33.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.45. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $32.73 and a 12 month high of $44.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 5.92%. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 131.15%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

