Walker Asset Management LLC Takes Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 550.0% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 26 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 89.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MELI shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. New Street Research started coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,100.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on MercadoLibre from $990.00 to $970.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded MercadoLibre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,403.64.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $929.18 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $600.68 and a 1-year high of $1,711.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $918.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $886.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.77 billion, a PE ratio of 196.44 and a beta of 1.57.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 2.68%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

