Wall Street Games (WSG) Trading Down 4% Over Last Week

Wall Street Games (WSG) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. One Wall Street Games token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Wall Street Games has traded 4% lower against the dollar. Wall Street Games has a total market capitalization of $722,216.58 and approximately $480,178.00 worth of Wall Street Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004806 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00045784 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000603 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001843 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $317.55 or 0.01623281 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00032410 BTC.

Wall Street Games Token Profile

Wall Street Games (CRYPTO:WSG) is a token. It launched on May 23rd, 2021. Wall Street Games’ total supply is 969,784,779,736,925 tokens and its circulating supply is 311,708,880,342,312 tokens. Wall Street Games’ official website is wsg.gg. Wall Street Games’ official Twitter account is @wsgtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Wall Street Games is medium.com/@wsgtoken.

Wall Street Games Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wall Street Games (WSG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Wall Street Games has a current supply of 969,784,779,736,925 with 311,708,880,342,311.56 in circulation. The last known price of Wall Street Games is 0 USD and is up 17.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $2,311,463.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wsg.gg.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wall Street Games directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wall Street Games should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wall Street Games using one of the exchanges listed above.

