WallStreetBets DApp Price Reaches $0.0009 (WSB)

WallStreetBets DApp (WSB) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. One WallStreetBets DApp token can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, WallStreetBets DApp has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. WallStreetBets DApp has a market cap of $1.03 million and approximately $15,263.00 worth of WallStreetBets DApp was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WallStreetBets DApp alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003268 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010871 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009326 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

WallStreetBets DApp Token Profile

WallStreetBets DApp was first traded on April 19th, 2021. WallStreetBets DApp’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. WallStreetBets DApp’s official Twitter account is @wsbdapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. WallStreetBets DApp’s official website is wsbdapp.com. WallStreetBets DApp’s official message board is wsbdapp.medium.com.

WallStreetBets DApp Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WallStreetBets DApp (WSB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WallStreetBets DApp has a current supply of 0. The last known price of WallStreetBets DApp is 0.0011066 USD and is up 7.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $501,261.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://wsbdapp.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WallStreetBets DApp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WallStreetBets DApp should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WallStreetBets DApp using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WallStreetBets DApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WallStreetBets DApp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.