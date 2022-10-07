Wanchain (WAN) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $889,700.00

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. Wanchain has a market cap of $35.91 million and $889,700.00 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000960 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Wanchain has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,701,891 coins. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency . Wanchain has a current supply of 192,701,891.18846744. The last known price of Wanchain is 0.18722697 USD and is down -1.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $758,032.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wanchain.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

