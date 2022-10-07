WanSwap (WASP) Price Hits $0.0030 on Major Exchanges

WanSwap (WASP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. WanSwap has a market capitalization of $554,528.99 and approximately $15,528.00 worth of WanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, WanSwap has traded 12.7% lower against the dollar. One WanSwap coin can currently be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003280 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010926 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00009374 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

WanSwap Profile

WanSwap’s genesis date was November 29th, 2020. WanSwap’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 186,806,391 coins. WanSwap’s official Twitter account is @wanswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. WanSwap’s official message board is medium.com/wanswap. The Reddit community for WanSwap is https://reddit.com/r/wanswap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WanSwap’s official website is wanswap.finance.

WanSwap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "WanSwap (WASP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. WanSwap has a current supply of 210,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WanSwap is 0.00301624 USD and is down -2.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $4,148.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wanswap.finance."

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WanSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WanSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WanSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

