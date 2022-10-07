Warburg Research Analysts Give Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) a €201.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €201.00 ($205.10) price objective on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WCH. Credit Suisse Group set a €188.00 ($191.84) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a report on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €178.00 ($181.63) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €155.00 ($158.16) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays set a €200.00 ($204.08) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a €135.00 ($137.76) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Wacker Chemie Price Performance

WCH opened at €106.65 ($108.83) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €138.06 and a 200-day moving average price of €149.74. Wacker Chemie has a 12-month low of €100.80 ($102.86) and a 12-month high of €187.10 ($190.92). The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.03.

Wacker Chemie Company Profile

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, health, and renewable energy industries.

