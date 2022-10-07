WardenSwap Price Hits $0.0204 on Top Exchanges (WAD)

WardenSwap (WAD) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. WardenSwap has a total market cap of $1.15 million and $57,943.00 worth of WardenSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WardenSwap token can currently be purchased for $0.0204 or 0.00000104 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, WardenSwap has traded down 21.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WardenSwap alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003266 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010871 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009316 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

WardenSwap Token Profile

WardenSwap’s launch date was March 15th, 2021. WardenSwap’s total supply is 41,631,819 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,615,569 tokens. The official message board for WardenSwap is medium.com/wardenofficial. The official website for WardenSwap is www.wardenswap.com. WardenSwap’s official Twitter account is @wardenswap.

WardenSwap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WardenSwap (WAD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. WardenSwap has a current supply of 41,631,819 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WardenSwap is 0.02027388 USD and is down -2.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $6,162.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wardenswap.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WardenSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WardenSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WardenSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WardenSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WardenSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.