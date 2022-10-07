Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) Price Target Cut to $16.00

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on WBD. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $27.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.44.

WBD stock opened at $12.49 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.19. The company has a market cap of $30.32 billion, a PE ratio of -25.49, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 1 year low of $11.20 and a 1 year high of $27.50.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.90 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 14.32% and a positive return on equity of 2.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 220.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Gerhard Zeiler purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.69 per share, with a total value of $293,800.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 230,507 shares in the company, valued at $3,386,147.83. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

