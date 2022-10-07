Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Warner Music Group in a note issued to investors on Sunday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Uerkwitz now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.94. The consensus estimate for Warner Music Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.90 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Warner Music Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.47 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 351.69% and a net margin of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on WMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Warner Music Group from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Warner Music Group from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on Warner Music Group from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. TheStreet downgraded Warner Music Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Warner Music Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Warner Music Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.38.

Shares of Warner Music Group stock opened at $23.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.11. Warner Music Group has a 52 week low of $22.75 and a 52 week high of $50.23. The company has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a boost from Warner Music Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is presently 77.11%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WMG. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 51.3% during the first quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 7,203,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,671,000 after buying an additional 2,441,968 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,809,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 18.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,103,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,425,000 after buying an additional 1,567,866 shares during the last quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 25.6% during the second quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 6,607,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,963,000 after buying an additional 1,348,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 597.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,244,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,118,000 after buying an additional 1,066,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.44% of the company’s stock.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

