Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $16.87

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.87 and last traded at $16.87, with a volume of 7782 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WRE. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet cut Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.70 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Washington Real Estate Investment Trust

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 20th. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 680.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the first quarter worth about $27,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 435.1% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the first quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the second quarter worth about $151,000. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Washington Real Estate Investment Trust

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

