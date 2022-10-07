Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Acquires 119 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,277,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,875,816,000 after acquiring an additional 349,470 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,563,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,637,484,000 after acquiring an additional 589,293 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,152,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,163,834,000 after acquiring an additional 195,172 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $809,193,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,124,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,778,000 after purchasing an additional 51,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI set a $175.00 price target on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $160.00 price target on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.38.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total value of $584,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,159,730.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PNC stock opened at $155.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $63.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.16. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $146.39 and a one year high of $228.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $162.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 27.32%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.50 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.95%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

