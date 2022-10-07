Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Acquires 156 Shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 37.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 568 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Abiomed by 4.6% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,947,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the second quarter worth approximately $261,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abiomed by 8.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,503 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,449,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abiomed by 178.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,186,000 after buying an additional 9,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Abiomed by 15.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,207,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Marc A. Began sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.95, for a total transaction of $127,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,040,170.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,078,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Marc A. Began sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.95, for a total transaction of $127,975.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,040,170.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on ABMD. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Abiomed from $275.00 to $235.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Abiomed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Abiomed from $410.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $267.21 on Friday. Abiomed, Inc. has a 52 week low of $219.85 and a 52 week high of $379.30. The company has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of 56.37, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $269.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $272.69.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.17. Abiomed had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The company had revenue of $277.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

