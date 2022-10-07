Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sanofi in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 49.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Sanofi from €105.00 ($107.14) to €115.00 ($117.35) in a report on Monday, August 1st. Cheuvreux downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Sanofi from €105.00 ($107.14) to €110.00 ($112.24) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Sanofi from €90.00 ($91.84) to €85.00 ($86.73) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.38.

Sanofi Stock Down 2.3 %

SNY opened at $38.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $36.91 and a 1-year high of $58.10. The company has a market capitalization of $98.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.56.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 25.99%. The business had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.32 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Sanofi Profile

(Get Rating)

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.