Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,849 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,953 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio raised its position in Twitter by 81.6% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 35,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 15,728 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Twitter by 78.8% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,965 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Twitter in the second quarter worth $512,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Twitter by 64.7% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,698 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 4,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Twitter in the second quarter valued at $314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Twitter stock opened at $49.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.30 and its 200-day moving average is $41.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a current ratio of 7.15. Twitter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.30 and a 12 month high of $68.41.

Twitter ( NYSE:TWTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.76, for a total transaction of $163,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 711,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,303,269.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.76, for a total transaction of $163,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 711,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,303,269.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kayvon Beykpour sold 14,878 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total value of $611,337.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 396,341 shares in the company, valued at $16,285,651.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,799 shares of company stock worth $1,545,562. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on TWTR shares. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on Twitter to $34.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. TheStreet lowered Twitter from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Twitter from $54.20 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on Twitter from $40.00 to $54.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Twitter currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.28.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

