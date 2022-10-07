Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,588 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.7% of Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $18,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $14,477,662,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 699,790.2% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,703,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 4,702,590 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 536,206.4% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 589,827 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,304,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,817,723,000 after acquiring an additional 331,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $639,744,000. 1.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $101.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.62. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.56 and a 1 year high of $151.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $27.26 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $155.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, July 18th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 76,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total transaction of $7,729,142.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 226,365 shares in the company, valued at $22,817,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $3,480,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,847,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 76,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total value of $7,729,142.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 226,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,817,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 174,381 shares of company stock worth $18,324,644. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.