Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 834 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHKP. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 17,268.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,873,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,013,000 after buying an additional 1,862,359 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,572,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,303,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,379,000 after purchasing an additional 345,565 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,635,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 106.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 621,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,957,000 after purchasing an additional 320,642 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance

CHKP opened at $113.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $119.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.31. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $107.85 and a 1 year high of $149.62. The stock has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $571.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.40 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 35.15% and a return on equity of 25.49%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

CHKP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, OTR Global cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “positive” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.06.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.