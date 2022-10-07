Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 32.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,057 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Corteva by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Corteva by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Corteva by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 7,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Corteva by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 25,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 5,154 shares during the last quarter. 79.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corteva Stock Down 1.0 %

Corteva stock opened at $60.89 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.37 and a fifty-two week high of $64.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.24. The company has a market capitalization of $44.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.70.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. Corteva had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 13th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corteva

In other Corteva news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $627,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,615.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on CTVA.

A number of research firms have commented on CTVA. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Corteva to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.27.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.



