Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 59.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,368 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,001 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 146.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 372,134 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,498,000 after purchasing an additional 221,428 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 165.4% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,028 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 5,003 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 90,130 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,323,000 after acquiring an additional 4,353 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth $6,169,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 864,645 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $89,429,000 after acquiring an additional 48,602 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $84.42 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.30 and a 200 day moving average of $96.03. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $80.39 and a 12 month high of $128.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 70.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Raymond James downgraded Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. TheStreet downgraded Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.10.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

