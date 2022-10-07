Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MET. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in MetLife in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife in the second quarter valued at $45,000. 86.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MET shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

MetLife Trading Down 1.1 %

In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 4,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $274,456.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,738,212.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $64.55 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.05 and a 52-week high of $73.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.37. The firm has a market cap of $52.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.02.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.45. MetLife had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The business had revenue of $18.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.53 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.75%.

MetLife Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Stories

