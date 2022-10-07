Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Has $104,000 Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Front Street Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 6.8% in the second quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,730,000. RNC Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 767.8% in the second quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 6,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 5,536 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.2% in the second quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 2,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.2% in the second quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 3,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $260.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $230.44 and a twelve month high of $340.00. The stock has a market cap of $33.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $274.89 and its 200 day moving average is $269.82.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 27.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.78%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.30, for a total transaction of $955,271.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,915,592. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on PH shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $301.00 to $289.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $297.00 to $282.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $346.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.75.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

