Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Has $106,000 Stock Position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,849 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,953 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 2.1% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,559 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 5.2% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,998 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 47.1% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 803 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 2.4% in the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,150 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 26.1% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,383 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. 72.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Twitter news, insider Kayvon Beykpour sold 14,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total value of $611,337.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 396,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,285,651.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Twitter news, insider Kayvon Beykpour sold 14,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total value of $611,337.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 396,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,285,651.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.76, for a total transaction of $163,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 711,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,303,269.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,799 shares of company stock valued at $1,545,562 in the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TWTR stock opened at $49.39 on Friday. Twitter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.30 and a 1 year high of $68.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.73. The company has a quick ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.31). Twitter had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 2.14%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on TWTR shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Twitter from $40.00 to $54.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on shares of Twitter to $34.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Twitter from $54.20 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Twitter from $54.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Twitter from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Twitter has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.28.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

