Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Has $108,000 Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 76.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 924.3% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth $29,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $50,892.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,890.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 48,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total transaction of $3,843,706.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,815.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $50,892.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,890.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 125,802 shares of company stock valued at $10,100,532. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 2.2 %

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.21.

CL opened at $69.56 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $69.49 and a fifty-two week high of $85.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.76 and its 200 day moving average is $77.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.51.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 315.10%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 81.39%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Articles

