Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Has $113,000 Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $809,193,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,563,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,637,484,000 after buying an additional 589,293 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,169,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,277,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,875,816,000 after buying an additional 349,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,970,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,215,000 after buying an additional 323,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

PNC stock opened at $155.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $162.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.31. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.39 and a fifty-two week high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.31. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 27.32%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.50 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 46.95%.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total value of $584,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 174,651 shares in the company, valued at $29,159,730.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PNC. Piper Sandler set a $160.00 price target on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $188.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $172.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.38.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

