Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Has $132,000 Stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,845 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,379 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STX. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Seagate Technology by 284,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 28,410 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,209,000 after buying an additional 28,400 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,553,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in Seagate Technology by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 43,229 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $4,884,000 after buying an additional 21,412 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Seagate Technology by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 21,902 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,475,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Seagate Technology by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 33,824 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,821,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark downgraded Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. BNP Paribas started coverage on Seagate Technology in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reduced their target price on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.48.

Seagate Technology Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $55.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59, a P/E/G ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $53.04 and a 12-month high of $117.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.19.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 412.90% and a net margin of 14.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.15%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.