Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Has $166,000 Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,395 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,021,333 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $121,303,000 after buying an additional 49,578 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 388.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 316,763 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,622,000 after acquiring an additional 251,971 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 924 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1.2% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 28,810 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agilent Technologies

In other news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,103 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total transaction of $258,437.67. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,624,237.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Agilent Technologies Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE A opened at $132.18 on Friday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.52 and a 52-week high of $165.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $131.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.44. The stock has a market cap of $39.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.11, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.04.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 19.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on A shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen upped their price target on Agilent Technologies to $160.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.31.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

See Also

