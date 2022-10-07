Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Has $49,000 Holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) by 38.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 117.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. 19.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FMX opened at $65.01 on Friday. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $58.73 and a twelve month high of $85.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.24. The company has a market cap of $23.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.87.

Fomento Económico Mexicano ( NYSE:FMX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 5.35%. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FMX shares. StockNews.com cut Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $92.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $104.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.71.

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

