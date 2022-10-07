Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Has $56,000 Stock Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 1,223.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,800 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 978.9% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 820 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 1,680.0% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 890 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 900.0% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 900.0% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. 54.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $30.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 11.17 and a quick ratio of 11.17. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.38 and a twelve month high of $176.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Shopify had a negative net margin of 38.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SHOP. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Shopify from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Shopify from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Shopify from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. KGI Securities cut Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Shopify from $47.50 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.18.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Further Reading

