Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Has $77,000 Stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FE. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 4.6% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 5,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.5% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 10.7% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 3.8% in the first quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 37,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,726,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Stock Down 2.4 %

FE stock opened at $36.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $21.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.47. FirstEnergy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $35.32 and a fifty-two week high of $48.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.97 and a 200-day moving average of $41.21.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 11.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on FirstEnergy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.75.

FirstEnergy Profile

(Get Rating)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Featured Articles

