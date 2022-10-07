Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Has $79,000 Stock Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 64.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,177 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 46.2% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.5% in the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 15,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.3% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.8% in the second quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 8,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 4.8% in the second quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 59.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Brookfield Asset Management

In other Brookfield Asset Management news, major shareholder Opps Tpic Holdings, Llc sold 3,963,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $74,710,391.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,157.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $42.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.11. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.25 and a 52-week high of $62.47.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $23.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.42 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 3.02%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BAM has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.