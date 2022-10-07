Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Has $81,000 Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 37.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton by 288.6% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton by 105.0% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Eaton in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its holdings in Eaton by 63.0% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eaton alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eaton news, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total value of $227,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,858.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Eaton news, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total value of $227,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,858.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $446,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,911,944.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $142.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.66. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $122.50 and a 12-month high of $175.72. The company has a market capitalization of $56.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.05. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ETN. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Eaton from $175.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Eaton from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Eaton from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Eaton from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Eaton from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.15.

Eaton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.