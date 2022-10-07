Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 298.7% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 248.3% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 782.1% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

FIS opened at $77.65 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.70 and a fifty-two week high of $126.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $47.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.81.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $126.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $535,194.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,426,174.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO James W. Woodall sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total value of $7,205,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,598 shares in the company, valued at $11,853,031.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $535,194.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,426,174.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 207,240 shares of company stock worth $18,934,354. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

