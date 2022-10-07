Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Rating) by 50.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,154 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at $1,367,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 48.8% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 35,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 49.9% in the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 91.4% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period.

Brookfield Infrastructure Stock Performance

NASDAQ BIPC opened at $39.54 on Friday. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a one year low of $38.46 and a one year high of $53.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion and a PE ratio of 27.46.

Brookfield Infrastructure Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

About Brookfield Infrastructure

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

Further Reading

