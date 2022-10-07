Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 54.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,155 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 406 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MTCH. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in Match Group by 181.1% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Match Group in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Match Group in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Match Group by 68.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Match Group news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim purchased 16,000 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.58 per share, with a total value of $1,017,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $128.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $128.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Match Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.23.

Shares of MTCH opened at $50.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.45. Match Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.99 and a twelve month high of $182.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.90, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.25.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. Match Group had a net margin of 3.48% and a negative return on equity of 164.13%. The company had revenue of $794.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.13 million. Analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

