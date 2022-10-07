Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BIIB. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 476.2% in the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Biogen during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC raised its holdings in Biogen by 88.2% in the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 83.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on BIIB shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Biogen from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Biogen from $230.00 to $223.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $217.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.04.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $262.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $38.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $215.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.06. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.16 and a 1-year high of $290.76.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.68 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 16.44 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

