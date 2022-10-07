Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FMC were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,067,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,850,913,000 after purchasing an additional 258,552 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 6.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,809,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,422,214,000 after purchasing an additional 679,446 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 5.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,913,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,172,769,000 after purchasing an additional 436,423 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 0.7% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,057,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $402,304,000 after purchasing an additional 19,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of FMC in the fourth quarter worth about $265,158,000. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FMC opened at $111.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.01. FMC Co. has a one year low of $87.42 and a one year high of $140.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.38.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 12.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. FMC’s payout ratio is 38.97%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on FMC from $127.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised FMC from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com cut FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on FMC from $149.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on FMC from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FMC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.50.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

