Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McDonald Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% in the second quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 8,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at about $1,120,000. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 19.5% in the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 4,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at about $1,086,000. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at about $1,763,000. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $69.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $69.49 and a 1-year high of $85.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.51.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 315.10% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on CL. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $50,892.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,913 shares in the company, valued at $613,890.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $50,892.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,913 shares in the company, valued at $613,890.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $2,007,118.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,913,243.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,802 shares of company stock worth $10,100,532 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Stories

