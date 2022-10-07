Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GWW. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth $214,942,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1,568.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 165,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,122,000 after acquiring an additional 155,143 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,915,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,019,353,000 after acquiring an additional 140,892 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1,017.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 143,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,904,000 after acquiring an additional 130,493 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter worth $245,000. 71.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on GWW shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $421.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $505.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $538.33.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

Shares of GWW opened at $509.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $546.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $506.24. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $413.29 and a 12-month high of $588.62.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.72 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 57.59% and a net margin of 9.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 28.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $1.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is 27.14%.

Insider Activity at W.W. Grainger

In related news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.03, for a total transaction of $1,165,069.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,998,359.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Featured Articles

